Oregon meets St. Mary’s in Maui Invitational

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 9:31 AM

Oregon (3-1) vs. Saint Mary’s (5-0)

Maui Invitational , Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon and Saint Mary’s are set to collide in the Maui Invitational. Saint Mary’s earned a 62-59 win over Notre Dame in its most recent game, while Oregon got a 73-49 blowout win against Chaminade in its last outing.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Dan Fotu, Tommy Kuhse, Logan Johnson and Matthias Tass have collectively accounted for 65 percent of all Saint Mary’s scoring this season. For Oregon, Eric Williams Jr., Will Richardson and Jacob Young have scored 50 percent of the team’s points this season.EXCELLENT ERIC: Williams has connected on 42.9 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 11 over his last three games. He’s also converted 58.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Gaels have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Ducks. Saint Mary’s has 36 assists on 76 field goals (47.4 percent) across its past three matchups while Oregon has assists on 36 of 80 field goals (45 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Oregon has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 22.2 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all Pac-12 teams.

