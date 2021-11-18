Oral Roberts plays Central Ark.

Oral Roberts (1-1) vs. Central Arkansas (0-3) Farris Center, Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts goes…

Oral Roberts (1-1) vs. Central Arkansas (0-3)

Farris Center, Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts goes up against Central Arkansas in an early season matchup. Oral Roberts won easily 121-50 at home against Southwestern Christian last week, while Central Arkansas is coming off of a 92-47 loss at Baylor on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Oral Roberts’ Carlos Jurgens, DeShang Weaver and Francis Lacis have combined to score 35 percent of all Golden Eagles points this season.ACCURATE ABMAS: Max Abmas has connected on 28.6 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oral Roberts offense has recorded a turnover on only 9.7 percent of its possessions, which is the third-lowest rate in the nation. The Central Arkansas defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 320th among Division I teams).

