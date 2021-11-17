CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Oral Roberts battles Haskell

Oral Roberts battles Haskell

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Haskell vs. Oral Roberts (1-1)

Mabee Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will be taking on the Fighting Indians of NAIA program Haskell. Oral Roberts is coming off a 121-50 win at home against Southwestern Christian in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Oral Roberts’ Carlos Jurgens, DeShang Weaver and Francis Lacis have combined to score 35 percent of all Golden Eagles points this season.ACCURATE ABMAS: Through two games, the Golden Eagles’ Max Abmas has connected on 28.6 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 100 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Oral Roberts went 2-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Golden Eagles put up 73.6 points per contest across those eight games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

OPM will allow same-sex spouses of deceased federal employees a chance to apply for survivor benefits

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Coast Guard prioritizing climate change resiliency, workforce in infrastructure investments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up