Oral Roberts battles Haskell

Haskell vs. Oral Roberts (1-1)

Mabee Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will be taking on the Fighting Indians of NAIA program Haskell. Oral Roberts is coming off a 121-50 win at home against Southwestern Christian in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Oral Roberts’ Carlos Jurgens, DeShang Weaver and Francis Lacis have combined to score 35 percent of all Golden Eagles points this season.ACCURATE ABMAS: Through two games, the Golden Eagles’ Max Abmas has connected on 28.6 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 100 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Oral Roberts went 2-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Golden Eagles put up 73.6 points per contest across those eight games.

