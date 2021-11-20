CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Omier carries Arkansas St. over SE Missouri 72-60

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 1:32 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Norchad Omier recorded 18 points and 12 rebounds to lift Arkansas State to a 72-60 win over Southeast Missouri on Friday night.

Caleb Fields had 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Arkansas State (3-1).

Eric Reed Jr. had 15 points for the Redhawks (1-2). Phillip Russell added 13 points. Nygal Russell had nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

