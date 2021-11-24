Ole Miss plays host to MVSU

Mississippi Valley State (0-2) vs. Mississippi (3-2) The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi Valley State (0-2) vs. Mississippi (3-2)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State and Mississippi look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a loss this past weekend. Mississippi lost 60-50 in Charleston to Boise State on Sunday, while Mississippi Valley State fell 95-66 at California Baptist on Nov. 11.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Mississippi’s Jarkel Joiner has averaged 15 points while Jaemyn Brakefield has put up 10.6 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Delta Devils, Caleb Hunter has averaged 14 points and two steals while Gary Grant has put up 11 points and three steals.CLUTCH CALEB: Hunter has connected on 50 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi Valley State is ranked first in Division I with an average of 79.7 possessions per game.

