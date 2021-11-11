Ole Miss faces CSU

Charleston Southern (1-0) vs. Mississippi (1-0) The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston…

Charleston Southern (1-0) vs. Mississippi (1-0)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern and Mississippi both look to put winning streaks together . Charleston Southern easily beat Johnson & Wales (NC) by 47 in its last outing. Mississippi is coming off an 82-61 win over New Orleans in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi held its eight non-conference opponents to an average of just 58.6 points per game last year. The Rebels offense put up 73.5 points per contest en route to a 5-3 record against non-SEC competition. Charleston Southern went 0-3 against non-conference schools in 2020-21.

