Oklahoma St. puts streak on line vs Oral Roberts

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 5:31 PM

Oklahoma State (5-1) vs. Oral Roberts (3-2)

Mabee Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it faces Oral Roberts. Oklahoma State is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Oral Roberts is coming off a 91-31 win over Rogers State on Tuesday.

SQUAD LEADERS: This will be an Oklahoma homecoming for Cowboys sophomore Bryce Thompson, who has averaged 10.2 points this season. Moussa Cisse and Isaac Likekele have helped Thompson with leadership duties, as Cisse has averaged 8.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks while Likekele has put up 6.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Golden Eagles have been led by Max Abmas and Issac McBride, who are scoring 16.8 and 15.5 per game, respectively.ACCURATE ABMAS: Abmas has connected on 34.4 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Oral Roberts has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 100.3 points while giving up 42.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cowboys have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Golden Eagles. Oral Roberts has 36 assists on 86 field goals (41.9 percent) across its previous three games while Oklahoma State has assists on 51 of 92 field goals (55.4 percent) during its past three games.

CAREFUL GOLDEN EAGLES: The diligent Oral Roberts offense has turned the ball over on just 14.6 percent of its possessions, the 26th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 22.6 percent of all Oklahoma State possessions have resulted in a turnover.

