Oklahoma St. gets 2021-22 season underway against UTA

Texas-Arlington (0-0) vs. Oklahoma State (0-0) Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State gets the…

Texas-Arlington (0-0) vs. Oklahoma State (0-0)

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State gets the 2021-22 season going by hosting the Texas-Arlington Mavericks. Texas-Arlington went 13-13 last year, while Oklahoma State ended up 21-9.

A YEAR AGO: Oklahoma State earned the 75-68 victory over UTA when these two teams faced each other last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma State held its nine non-conference opponents to an average of just 69.4 points per game last year. The Cowboys offense scored 76 points per contest on their way to an 8-1 record against competition outside the Big 12 Conference. Texas-Arlington went 1-4 against non-conference teams in 2020-21.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.