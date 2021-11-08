CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Oklahoma St. gets 2021-22…

Oklahoma St. gets 2021-22 season underway against UTA

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Texas-Arlington (0-0) vs. Oklahoma State (0-0)

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State gets the 2021-22 season going by hosting the Texas-Arlington Mavericks. Texas-Arlington went 13-13 last year, while Oklahoma State ended up 21-9.

A YEAR AGO: Oklahoma State earned the 75-68 victory over UTA when these two teams faced each other last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Oklahoma State held its nine non-conference opponents to an average of just 69.4 points per game last year. The Cowboys offense scored 76 points per contest on their way to an 8-1 record against competition outside the Big 12 Conference. Texas-Arlington went 1-4 against non-conference teams in 2020-21.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

DoD makes $6.2B award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up