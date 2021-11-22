THANKSGIVING NEWS: Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Home » College Basketball » Okafor scores 20 to…

Okafor scores 20 to carry SE Louisiana over Ecclesia 121-79

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 11:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Gus Okafor had 20 points as Southeastern Louisiana easily beat Ecclesia 121-79 on Monday night.

Antonio Gordon had 18 points for Southeastern Louisiana (3-2). Ryan Burkhardt added 14 points. Matthew Strange had 14 points.

It was SE Louisiana’s second game with more than 100 points this season.

Jaquan Dotson had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Royals. Shamar Jones added 16 points. Wisdom Kowouto had 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

Some 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated by deadline, White House says

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up