CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Okafor lifts SE Louisiana…

Okafor lifts SE Louisiana past Paul Quinn 77-60

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 5:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Gus Okafor tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds to lift Southeastern Louisiana to a 77-60 win over NAIA-level Paul Quinn on Sunday.

Keon Clergeot had 18 points for Southeastern Louisiana (2-1). Jalyn Hinton added 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Roger McFarlane had seven rebounds.

Joe Kasperzyk, the Lions’ leading scorer coming into the contest at 13.0 points per game, finished 1 for 5 shooting.

Ja’Mare Redus had 17 points for the Tigers. Spencer McElway added 15 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Obituary: Alan Paller

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

State. Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up