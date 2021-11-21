CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Ohio State meets Seton Hall in Fort Myers

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 6:31 AM

Ohio State (3-1) vs. Seton Hall (3-0)

, Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State and Seton Hall will go at it in a postseason game at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. Seton Hall won against Michigan 67-65 on Tuesday, while Ohio State fell 71-65 to Xavier on Thursday.

STEPPING UP: The do-everything E.J. Liddell is averaging 21 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.8 blocks to lead the charge for the Buckeyes. Zed Key is also a big contributor, producing 10.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Pirates have been led by Myles Cale, who is averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals.EXCELLENT E.J.: Liddell has connected on 37.5 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 60.9 percent of his free throws this season.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Seton Hall has held opposing teams to 52.7 points per game this year, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

