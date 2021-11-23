Ohio State meets Florida in Fort Myers

Ohio State (4-1) vs. Florida (4-0) , Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ohio State (4-1) vs. Florida (4-0)

, Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State and Florida are set to clash in a postseason game in Fort Myers. Florida earned an 80-60 win over Cal in its most recent game, while Ohio State won 79-76 against Seton Hall in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: Florida’s Colin Castleton has averaged 17 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.5 blocks while Myreon Jones has put up 13 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Buckeyes, E.J. Liddell has averaged 22.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 blocks while Zed Key has put up 9.8 points and five rebounds.EXCELLENT E.J.: Liddell has connected on 38.1 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Buckeyes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Gators. Florida has 42 assists on 83 field goals (50.6 percent) over its past three outings while Ohio State has assists on 55 of 82 field goals (67.1 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Ohio State has scored 76.8 points while allowing 69 points over its last five games. Florida has averaged 76.5 points while giving up just 55.3 over its last five.

