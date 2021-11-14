CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Ohio plays host to Robert Morris

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 6:30 AM

Robert Morris (0-2) vs. Ohio (2-0)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio goes up against Robert Morris in an early season matchup. Robert Morris fell 100-60 at Kentucky on Friday. Ohio is coming off a 67-56 win over Cleveland State on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Ohio’s Mark Sears has averaged 21 points, 4.5 rebounds and four assists while Jason Carter has put up 14 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. For the Colonials, Kahliel Spear has averaged 10 points, 6.5 rebounds and two blocks while Rasheem Dunn has put up 9.5 points.MIGHTY MARK: Sears has connected on 83.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio as a team has made 14 3-pointers per game this season, which is fourth-best among Division I teams.

