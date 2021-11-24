THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving weather forecast | Performers gear up for parade | How to avoid big major mess | Turkeys fried for free | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Ohio faces Concordia (MI)

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 5:31 PM

Concordia (MI) vs. Ohio (4-1)

Convocation Center, Athens, Ohio; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ohio Bobcats are set to battle the Cardinals of NAIA program Concordia (MI). Ohio is coming off a 73-59 home win against Mount St. Mary’s in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Jason Carter has averaged 14.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and two steals to lead the way for the Bobcats. Ben Vander Plas has complemented Carter and is averaging 14.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JASON: Through five games, Ohio’s Jason Carter has connected on 29.4 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio went 4-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last season. The Bobcats put up 75.9 points per contest across those seven contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

