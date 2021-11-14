CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Ognacevic carries Lipscomb past Loyola (MD) 70-65

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 2:33 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic had 20 points as Lipscomb narrowly beat Loyola (MD) 70-65 on Sunday.

Ahsan Asadullah had 13 points and nine rebounds for Lipscomb (3-1). Greg Jones scored 12 points, KJ Johnson 10 and Will Pruitt had a career-high 10 rebounds.

Cam Spencer had 23 points for the Greyhounds (1-3). Jaylin Andrews added seven rebounds and Veljko Ilic collared seven boards.

