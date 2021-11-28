HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Ognacevic carries Lipscomb over Kentucky Christian 86-67

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 10:20 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic had 27 points as Lipscomb topped Kentucky Christian 86-67 on Sunday.

Greg Jones had 17 points for Lipscomb (5-2). Kaleb Coleman added 13 points and seven rebounds. Parker Hazen had 12 points.

David Woodard had 22 points and six rebounds for the Knights. Jashaun Hawkins added 17 points. Kourtney Ware had 14 points.

