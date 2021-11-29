ODU seeks revenge on ECU

Old Dominion (3-4) vs. East Carolina (5-2) Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Old Dominion (3-4) vs. East Carolina (5-2)

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina goes for the season sweep over Old Dominion after winning the previous matchup in Conway. The teams last went at it on Nov. 19, when the Pirates outshot Old Dominion 54.3 percent to 39.2 percent and made five more 3-pointers en route to the 73-60 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The explosive Tristen Newton has averaged 19.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists to lead the way for the Pirates. Brandon Suggs is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 12.3 points per game. The Monarchs have been led by Kalu Ezikpe, who is averaging 11.3 points and 6.7 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Newton has accounted for 50 percent of all East Carolina field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 21 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: East Carolina is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least three opposing shots. The Pirates are 0-2 this season when they block fewer than three shots.

BEHIND THE ARC: Old Dominion’s Charles Smith IV has attempted 35 3-pointers and connected on 28.6 percent of them, and is 6 for 17 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Old Dominion is rated second among CUSA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34 percent. The Monarchs have averaged 12.3 offensive boards per game and 14.3 per game over their last three games.

