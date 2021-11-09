CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC welcomes vaccinated travelers | 'Is it Normal Yet?': Vaccines for kids | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
ODU opens season against Virginia Wesleyan

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 6:32 AM

Virginia Wesleyan vs. Old Dominion (0-0)

Chartway Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Old Dominion Monarchs are set to battle the Blue Marlins of Division III Virginia Wesleyan. Old Dominion went 15-8 last year and finished fourth in the CUSA.

A YEAR AGO: Old Dominion got a 20-point win over Virginia Wesleyan when these two teams faced off during the 2020-21 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Old Dominion went 3-2 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Monarchs scored 70.6 points per contest across those five contests.

