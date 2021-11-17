CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
ODU, Indiana St. meet in Conway

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 6:31 AM

Indiana State (2-1) vs. Old Dominion (2-1)

Myrtle Beach Invitational , HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State and Old Dominion are set to square off in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Old Dominion earned a 79-58 win over Manhattan on Monday, while Indiana State won easily 90-49 against Hanover on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Old Dominion’s Kalu Ezikpe has averaged 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while C.J. Keyser has put up 15.3 points. For the Sycamores, Cooper Neese has averaged 17.7 points and 6.7 rebounds while Cameron Henry has put up 14.3 points and 4.7 rebounds.CLUTCH COOPER: Neese has connected on 35 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 20 over the last three games. He’s also made 90.9 percent of his free throws this season.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Old Dominion has held opposing teams to only 38 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all CUSA teams.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

