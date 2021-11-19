ODU, ECU meet in Conway

East Carolina (3-1) vs. Old Dominion (2-2) Myrtle Beach Invitational , HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

East Carolina (3-1) vs. Old Dominion (2-2)

Myrtle Beach Invitational , HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina and Old Dominion are set to clash in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Old Dominion lost 77-36 to Indiana State in its most recent game, while East Carolina came up short in a 79-74 game against Oklahoma in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERS: Old Dominion’s Kalu Ezikpe has averaged 12.3 points, seven rebounds and 2.3 blocks while C.J. Keyser has put up 13 points. For the Pirates, Tristen Newton has averaged 19.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while Brandon Suggs has put up 12.3 points and 2.8 steals.TERRIFIC TRISTEN: Newton has connected on 36.4 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 17 over his last three games. He’s also converted 88.2 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Pirates have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Monarchs. Old Dominion has an assist on 32 of 61 field goals (52.5 percent) over its past three games while East Carolina has assists on 53 of 89 field goals (59.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: East Carolina is rated second among AAC teams with an average of 80.5 points per game.

