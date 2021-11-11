CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
O’Connell lifts Creighton past Kennesaw State 51-44

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 10:47 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Alex O’Connell registered 13 points and eight rebounds as Creighton defeated Kennesaw State 51-44 on Thursday night.

Ryan Nembhard had 11 points for Creighton (2-0). Ryan Kalkbrenner added 10 points. Ryan Hawkins had 10 rebounds.

Demond Robinson had 11 points for the Owls (0-2). Chris Youngblood added seven rebounds.

