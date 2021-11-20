Oakland meets Vermont in Gulf Coast Showcase

Oakland (2-2) vs. Vermont (3-1) Gulf Coast Showcase , Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oakland…

Oakland (2-2) vs. Vermont (3-1)

Gulf Coast Showcase , Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Vermont are set to collide in the Gulf Coast Showcase. Vermont won against Yale 61-53 in its most recent game, while Oakland came up short in an 86-59 game to Alabama in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The do-everything Jamal Cain is averaging 22.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals to lead the charge for the Golden Grizzlies. Jalen Moore is also a primary facilitator, accounting for 10 points and 5.8 assists per game. The Catamounts have been led by Ben Shungu, who is averaging 14.8 points and 5.3 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Cain has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last three games. Cain has accounted for 31 field goals and zero assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Catamounts have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Grizzlies. Vermont has 39 assists on 73 field goals (53.4 percent) over its past three games while Oakland has assists on 30 of 71 field goals (42.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Vermont offense has turned the ball over on just 11.8 percent of its possessions, the fourth-lowest mark in all of Division I. 23 percent of all Oakland possessions have resulted in a turnover.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.