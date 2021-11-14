CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Nwaokorie leads UC San Diego past George Washington 75-55

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 3:40 AM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Francis Nwaokorie had 19 points off the bench to carry UC San Diego to a 75-55 win over George Washington on Saturday night.

Jake Kosakowski had 12 points for UC San Diego (2-0). Jace Roquemore added 11 points. Toni Rocak had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Ricky Lindo Jr. had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Colonials (1-2). Brendan Adams added 12 points. Joe Bamisile had 12 points.

