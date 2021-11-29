NW State hopes to end skid vs No. 15 Houston

Northwestern State (1-6) vs. No. 15 Houston (5-1) Fertitta Center, Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State looks…

Northwestern State (1-6) vs. No. 15 Houston (5-1)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State looks to end its four-game losing streak as it takes on No. 15 Houston. Northwestern State is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Houston is coming off a 78-49 win in Las Vegas over Oregon on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERS: This will be a homecoming game for Demons sophomore Cedric Garrett, who’s putting up eight points this season. Kendal Coleman has also led the way for the visitors by averaging 16.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. On the opposing bench, Marcus Sasser has averaged 17.3 points while Kyler Edwards has put up 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds.MIGHTY MARCUS: Sasser has connected on 43.9 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 15 for 32 over the last five games. He’s also made 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Houston’s Edwards has attempted 38 3-pointers and connected on 44.7 percent of them, and is 15 of 31 over the last five games.

STREAK STATS: Northwestern State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 60.7 points and allowing 84.7 points during those contests. Houston has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76.3 points while giving up 56.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The tough Houston defense has held opponents to 55.7 points per game, the 11th-lowest mark in Division I. Northwestern State has allowed an average of 81 points through seven games (ranking the Demons 226th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.