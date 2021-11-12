CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. pharmacy gives wrong COVID-19 dosage to kids | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holidays safer? | Latest vaccine numbers
NW State goes for first win vs Champion Christian College

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 6:30 AM

Champion Christian College vs. Northwestern State (0-2)

Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northwestern State Demons will be taking on the Tigers of Champion Christian College. Northwestern State lost 82-75 on the road to Tulsa in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Kendal Coleman has averaged 20.5 points and six rebounds this year for Northwestern State. Complementing Coleman is Cedric Garrett, who is averaging 11 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game.CLUTCH COLEMAN: In two appearances this season, Northwestern State’s Kendal Coleman has shot 70.4 percent.

PREVIOUSLY: Northwestern State got a 77-44 win over Champion Christian College when these two teams faced off last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Northwestern State went 0-10 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Demons scored 66.6 points per contest across those 10 games.

