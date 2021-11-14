CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Northwestern St. routs Champion Christian College 91-62

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 3:37 AM

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Kendal Coleman recorded 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Northwestern State to a 91-62 win over Champion Christian College on Saturday night.

LaTerrance Reed had 12 points for Northwestern State (1-2). Brian White added 11 points. Larry Owens had 10 points.

Cedric Garrett, the Demons’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 11.0 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

Ariyon Williams had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers. Braylon Hawkins added 11 points. Ezekiel Capaci had 10 points.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

