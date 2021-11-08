Northwestern gets campaign underway against E. Illinois

Eastern Illinois (0-0) vs. Northwestern (0-0) Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: A couple of in-state…

Eastern Illinois (0-0) vs. Northwestern (0-0)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A couple of in-state schools are set to square off as Northwestern begins its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Eastern Illinois Panthers. Eastern Illinois went 9-18 last year, while Northwestern ended up 9-15.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Illinois went 3-4 against non-conference schools last season. In those seven games, the Panthers gave up 74.4 points per game while scoring 72.6 per matchup. Northwestern went 2-1 in non-conference play, averaging 91 points and giving up 62 per game in the process.

