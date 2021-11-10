CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Northern Iowa plays host to Vermont

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 6:31 AM

Vermont (0-0) vs. Northern Iowa (0-1)

McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont pays visit to Northern Iowa in an early season matchup. Northern Iowa lost 62-58 loss at home against Nicholls State on Tuesday. Vermont went 10-5 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Iowa went 0-4 in non-conference play, averaging 72.5 points and allowing 79.8 per game in the process.

