Northern Iowa faces tough test vs No. 16 SBU

Northern Iowa (1-3) vs. No. 16 Saint Bonaventure (5-0)

Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Saint Bonaventure presents a tough challenge for Northern Iowa. Northern Iowa has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Saint Bonaventure is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Jaren Holmes, Kyle Lofton, Osun Osunniyi, Jalen Adaway and Dominick Welch have combined to account for 89 percent of Saint Bonaventure’s scoring this season. For Northern Iowa, Trae Berhow, Austin Phyfe and Tywhon Pickford have collectively scored 38 percent of the team’s points this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Lofton has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Panthers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bonnies. Saint Bonaventure has 41 assists on 75 field goals (54.7 percent) across its past three outings while Northern Iowa has assists on 49 of 84 field goals (58.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Saint Bonaventure defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 34.7 percent, the 15th-lowest mark in Division I. Northern Iowa has allowed opponents to shoot 45.2 percent through four games (ranking the Panthers 271st).

