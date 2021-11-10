CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Northeastern visits Ga. State

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 3:31 PM

Northeastern (0-1) vs. Georgia State (1-0)

GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern goes up against Georgia State in an early season matchup. Northeastern fell 65-58 at Colgate in its last outing. Georgia State is coming off a 97-37 home win over Brewton-Parker College in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Northeastern went 1-6 against non-conference schools last season. In those seven games, the Huskies gave up 75.4 points per game while scoring 63.7 per matchup. Georgia State went 4-1 in non-conference play, averaging 85.6 points and giving up 81.4 per game in the process.

