Northeastern visits Ga. State

Northeastern (0-1) vs. Georgia State (1-0) GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Friday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern goes up against…

Northeastern (0-1) vs. Georgia State (1-0)

GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern goes up against Georgia State in an early season matchup. Northeastern fell 65-58 at Colgate in its last outing. Georgia State is coming off a 97-37 home win over Brewton-Parker College in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Northeastern went 1-6 against non-conference schools last season. In those seven games, the Huskies gave up 75.4 points per game while scoring 63.7 per matchup. Georgia State went 4-1 in non-conference play, averaging 85.6 points and giving up 81.4 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.