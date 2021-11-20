CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
North Florida beats Webber International 103-43

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 5:34 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Emmanuel Adedoyin had a career-high 24 points as North Florida easily beat Webber International 103-43 on Saturday.

Adedoyin made 8 of 11 3-pointers.

Chaz Lanier had 15 points for North Florida (1-5), which snapped its season-opening five-game losing streak. Carter Hendricksen added 12 points. Jacob Crews had 10 points.

Jaylon Myles had 11 points for the Warriors.

