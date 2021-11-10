CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
North Dakota St. tops Concordia College (MN) 88-44

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 1:03 AM

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Rocky Kreuser and Grant Nelson scored 20 points apiece as North Dakota State romped past Concordia College (MN) 88-44 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Kreuser shot 4 for 6 on 3-pointers. He added 12 rebounds. Nelson also had nine rebounds and three blocks.

Andrew Morgan had eight rebounds for North Dakota State.

Rowan Nelson had 16 points for the Cobbers.

