North Alabama squares up against Iona

North Alabama (1-2) vs. Iona (4-0) HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama plays…

North Alabama (1-2) vs. Iona (4-0)

HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama plays Iona in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action this past Friday. Iona won over Liberty 54-50, while North Alabama came up short in a 55-51 game to Manhattan.

SUPER SENIORS: Iona’s Tyson Jolly, Dylan van Eyck and Elijah Joiner have collectively scored 50 percent of all Gaels points this season.JUMPING FOR JAMARI: Jamari Blackmon has connected on 41.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: North Alabama’s Howell has attempted 16 3-pointers and connected on 31.3 percent of them, and is 5 for 16 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iona has attempted the sixth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Gaels have averaged 29.3 free throws per game.

