North Alabama goes up against Oakwood

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 3:31 PM

Oakwood vs. North Alabama (1-3)

Flowers Hall, Florence, Alabama; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Alabama Lions are set to battle the Ambassadors of Division III Oakwood. North Alabama lost 81-65 to Iona in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Jamari Blackmon has averaged 11.3 points to lead the way for the Lions. Payton Youngblood has complemented Blackmon and is averaging 7.8 points and five rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JAMARI: Blackmon has connected on 35.3 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

A YEAR AGO: North Alabama put up 98 and came away with a 24-point win over Oakwood when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: North Alabama went 0-2 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Lions put up 54.5 points per matchup across those two games.

