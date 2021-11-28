Norman Jr., W. Michigan visit SLU

Western Michigan (2-4) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (3-4) Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two junior…

Western Michigan (2-4) vs. Southeastern Louisiana (3-4)

Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Lamar Norman Jr. and Western Michigan will face Gus Okafor and Southeastern Louisiana. Norman has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.4 over his last five games. Okafor is averaging 18.4 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: Southeastern Louisiana’s Okafor has averaged 16 points and 6.4 rebounds while Jalyn Hinton has put up 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. For the Broncos, Norman has averaged 18.3 points while Mack Smith has put up 10.7 points and four rebounds.LIKEABLE LAMAR: Norman has connected on 44.6 percent of the 56 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 20 of 48 over the last five games. He’s also made 69.2 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Lions have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Broncos. Southeastern Louisiana has an assist on 58 of 94 field goals (61.7 percent) over its past three matchups while Western Michigan has assists on 43 of 82 field goals (52.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Southeastern Louisiana offense has scored 84.4 points per game this season, ranking the Lions 21st among Division 1 teams. The Western Michigan defense has allowed 83.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 234th).

