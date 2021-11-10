CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Norman Jr. scores 23 to lead W. Michigan over Hope 76-58

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 10:16 PM

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Lamar Norman Jr. had a career-high 23 points as Western Michigan topped Hope 76-58 on Wednesday night in a season opener.

Markeese Hastings had 10 rebounds for Western Michigan.

Jeff Bikus had 13 points for the Flying Dutchmen. Tyler Georgia added six rebounds.

