Norfolk State hosts William & Mary

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 3:30 PM

William & Mary (0-2) vs. Norfolk State (3-0)

Echols Hall, Norfolk, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary pays visit to Norfolk State in an early season matchup. Norfolk State won over Tennessee State 66-59 on Saturday, while William & Mary came up short in a 74-62 game at home to American on Friday.

SENIOR STUDS: Norfolk State’s Joe Bryant Jr., Kris Bankston and Cahiem Brown have combined to account for 52 percent of all Spartans points this season.JUMPING FOR JOE: Bryant has connected on 50 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 94.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: William & Mary’s Tyler Rice has attempted 11 3-pointers and has connected on 27.3 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: The Norfolk State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 28.4 percent of all possessions, which is the 23rd-highest rate in the country. The William & Mary offense has turned the ball over on 25.3 percent of its possessions (ranked 323rd among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

