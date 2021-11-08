CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Norfolk State begins campaign against Bridgewater (VA)

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:31 PM

Bridgewater (VA) vs. Norfolk State (0-0)

Echols Hall, Norfolk, Virginia; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Norfolk State Spartans are set to battle the Eagles of Division III Bridgewater (VA). Norfolk State went 17-8 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Norfolk State went 5-4 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Spartans scored 64.2 points per matchup across those nine contests.

