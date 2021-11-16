No. 9 Baylor meets Central Ark.

Central Arkansas (0-2) vs. No. 9 Baylor (2-0) Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 9…

Central Arkansas (0-2) vs. No. 9 Baylor (2-0)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Baylor hosts Central Arkansas in an early season matchup. Central Arkansas fell short in an 85-53 game at Butler on Friday. Baylor is coming off an 89-60 home win against Nicholls State on Monday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Baylor’s LJ Cryer has averaged 16.5 points while Kendall Brown has put up 13 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists. For Central Arkansas, Camren Hunter has averaged 12 points while Darious Hall has put up eight points, seven rebounds and two steals.CLUTCH CAMREN: Hunter has connected on 42.9 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 40 percent of his foul shots this season.

SECOND CHANCES: Baylor has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 43.2 percent this year. That figure is ranked 15th in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Central Arkansas stands at just 21.3 percent (ranked 257th).

