No. 8 Texas takes on SHSU

Sam Houston (2-4) vs. No. 8 Texas (4-1)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Texas hosts Sam Houston in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action this past Wednesday. Texas knocked off California Baptist by 24 points at home, while Sam Houston fell 75-66 at SMU.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Texas’ Timmy Allen has averaged 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds while Tre Mitchell has put up 10.4 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Bearkats, Savion Flagg has averaged 19.3 points and 7.2 rebounds while Tristan Ikpe has put up 5.7 points and 8.3 rebounds.SOLID SAVION: Flagg has connected on 36 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 40 over the last five games. He’s also made 38.5 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Texas has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 75.3 points while giving up 46.5.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Longhorns have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bearkats. Texas has an assist on 46 of 77 field goals (59.7 percent) over its previous three games while Sam Houston has assists on 42 of 78 field goals (53.8 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Texas has held opposing teams to 54.4 points per game this year, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

