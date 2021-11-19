No. 8 Texas takes on San Jose St.

San Jose State (1-2) vs. No. 8 Texas (2-1) Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

San Jose State (1-2) vs. No. 8 Texas (2-1)

Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Texas hosts San Jose State in an early season matchup. Texas beat Northern Colorado by 13 points at home on Wednesday, while San Jose State came up short in a 67-66 game at California Baptist on Thursday.

SQUAD LEADERS: Timmy Allen has averaged 12 points and 6.7 rebounds to lead the charge for the Longhorns. Tre Mitchell has paired with Allen and is producing 10.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Spartans have been led by Ibrahima Diallo, who is averaging eight points and nine rebounds.ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 40 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 5 over the last three games. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas has committed a turnover on just 17.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all Big 12 teams. The Longhorns have turned the ball over only 10.7 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.