No. 8 Baylor goes up against Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word (0-1) vs. No. 8 Baylor (0-0)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Baylor hosts Incarnate Word in an early season matchup. Incarnate Word fell 75-57 at home to Texas State on Tuesday. Baylor went 28-2 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Baylor held its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 62.2 points per game last season. The Bears offense put up 86.1 points per contest en route to a 14-0 record against non-Big 12 competition. Incarnate Word went 0-4 against non-conference teams last season.

