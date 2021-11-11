CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » No. 8 Baylor goes…

No. 8 Baylor goes up against Incarnate Word

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Incarnate Word (0-1) vs. No. 8 Baylor (0-0)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Baylor hosts Incarnate Word in an early season matchup. Incarnate Word fell 75-57 at home to Texas State on Tuesday. Baylor went 28-2 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Baylor held its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 62.2 points per game last season. The Bears offense put up 86.1 points per contest en route to a 14-0 record against non-Big 12 competition. Incarnate Word went 0-4 against non-conference teams last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

CMMC 2.0 could take as long as two years to come online

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up