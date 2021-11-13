CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » No. 8 Baylor faces…

No. 8 Baylor faces Nicholls St.

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 12:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Nicholls State (2-0) vs. No. 8 Baylor (1-0)

Ferrell Center, Waco, Texas; Monday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Baylor hosts Nicholls State in an early season matchup.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .GIFTED GORDON: Ty Gordon has connected on 45.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 25 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Baylor held its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 62.2 points per game last season. The Bears offense put up 86.1 points per matchup on their way to a 14-0 record against competition outside the Big 12 Conference. Nicholls State went 2-4 against non-conference programs in 2020-21.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Obituary: Alan Paller

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up