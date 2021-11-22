CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Arizona’s defense shuts down No. 4 Michigan for 80-62 win

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 12:01 AM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Christian Koloko had 22 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots to lead Arizona to a dominating 80-62 win over No. 4 Michigan on Sunday in the Roman Main Event.

Bennedict Mathurin added 16 points for Arizona (5-0), which put together an impressive all-around performance.

Michigan (4-2) couldn’t get anything to fall from the perimeter, shooting 1 of 14 from 3. Eli Brooks led the Wolverines with 14 points.

Arizona was active defensively all night and used its free-flowing movement on offense to set up easy shots. The Wildcats made 4-of-21 from 3, but hit 64% of its 2-point shots, including several alley-oops or point-blank baskets off penetration.

NO. 6 PURDUE 80, NO. 5 VILLANOVA 74

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Zach Edey scored 21 points and Purdue overcame an 11-point second-half deficit to beat Villanova and win the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.

Caleb Furst and Isaiah Thompson each added 12 points for the Boilermakers (5-0), who dominated underneath, outscoring the Wildcats 38-18 in the paint and outrebounding them 38-26.

Justin Moore had 19 points, Caleb Daniels added 17 and Collin Gillespie had 14 for Villanova (3-2).

The Wildcats led 33-31 at halftime, scored the first five points in the second half and were up 57-46 after a 3-pointer by Daniels.

But Purdue outscored the Wildcats 34-17 over the last nine minutes.

NO. 17 TENNESSEE 89, NO. 18 NORTH CAROLINA 72

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Zakai Zeigler scored 18 points to lead Tennessee over North Carolina in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament.

Santiago Vescovi added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Vols (3-1), who bounced back from a 71-53 loss to Villanova on Saturday.

Brady Manek hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points for the Tar Heels (3-2), who fell to Purdue in Saturday’s opening round. Armando Bacot had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

North Carolina had won 10 of the previous 11 matchups between the programs, a series that dates to 1911. The Volunteers’ last win over the Tar Heels came in 1949.

NO. 22 ST. BONAVENTURE 70, MARQUETTE 54

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jaren Holmes had 19 points and a career-high 13 rebounds, Osun Osunniyi added 16 points and 11 rebounds and St. Bonaventure beat Marquette to win the Charleston Classic.

Osunniyi — who went into the game as the NCAA’s active leader in blocks per game (2.73) and had four on Sunday — made 8 of 10 from the field. Jalen Adaway had 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Kyle Lofton added 12 points, four assists and two steals.

Marquette missed its first nine field-goal attempts in the second half as Holmes and Adaway scored six points apiece in a 16-2 run that gave St. Bonaventure (5-0) a 49-27 lead with 13 minutes to go. The Bonnies led by double figures the rest of the way.

Justin Lewis led Marquette (5-1) with 17 points and 11 rebounds and David Joplin added 10 points.

___

