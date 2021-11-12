No. 6 Michigan faces Prairie View

Prairie View (0-2) vs. No. 6 Michigan (1-0) Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Prairie View (0-2) vs. No. 6 Michigan (1-0)

Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Michigan hosts Prairie View in an early season matchup. Prairie View fell short in a 92-76 game at San Francisco on Thursday. Michigan is coming off an 88-76 win at home against Buffalo on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .DOMINANT DANIELS: Jawaun Daniels has connected on 35.7 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Michigan limited its nine non-conference opponents to an average of just 66.7 points per game last season. The Wolverines offense put up 80.6 points per contest on their way to an 8-1 record against non-Big Ten competition. Prairie View went 1-4 against non-conference teams last season.

