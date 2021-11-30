CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
No. 5 Baylor women roll to 73-28 blowout of Morehead State

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 9:58 PM

WACO, Texas (AP) — Sarah Andrews scored 20 points, Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith each had a double-double and No. 5 Baylor beat Morehead State 73-28 on Tuesday night.

The Bears (7-1) held the Eagles to 20% shooting (11 off 55) in their 64th consecutive nonconference home victory.

Egbo had a career-high 16 rebounds while scoring 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting and was one of five Baylor players with a game-high four assists. Smith had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Andrews was 6 of 8 from 3-point range as Baylor finished 13 of 29 (45%) from deep. Ja’Mee Asberry scored 12 points while going 4 of 12 beyond the arc.

Morehead State (1-5) failed to reach double digits in any quarter. Jada Claude scored eight points and Julan McDonald had six as the pair combined to go 6 of 25 from the field.

Baylor closed the first half on a 14-3 run for a 37-17 halftime lead. Andrews had two of the Bears’ four 3-pointers during that stretch.

BIG PICTURE

Morehead State: The shooting struggles were at their worst in the third quarter, when the Eagles made just 1 of 16 from the field and were outscored 25-3 for a 60-22 deficit.

Baylor: The bigger Bears dominated on the glass with a 47-28 edge in rebounding, but they had a rough night offensively against an overmatched opponent with 13 turnovers.

UP NEXT

Morehead State: At Evansville on Dec. 11.

Baylor: Hosts Missouri on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

