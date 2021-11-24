No. 3 Purdue puts streak on line vs Nebraska Omaha

Nebraska Omaha (1-4) vs. No. 3 Purdue (5-0) Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Nebraska Omaha (1-4) vs. No. 3 Purdue (5-0)

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue looks for its sixth straight victory of the season as it goes up against Nebraska Omaha. Nebraska Omaha is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. Purdue has moved up to No. 3 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Wright State, North Carolina and Villanova last week.

LEADING THE WAY: Purdue’s Jaden Ivey has averaged 15.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists while Zach Edey has put up 17.2 points and eight rebounds. For the Mavericks, Kyle Luedtke has averaged 9.6 points and five rebounds while Felix Lemetti has put up 6.8 points and four rebounds.LIKEABLE LUEDTKE: Luedtke has connected on 40 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 25 over the last five games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

TWO STREAKS: Nebraska Omaha has scored 55 points per game and allowed 79 over its four-game road losing streak. Purdue has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 94.7 points while giving up 62.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Mavericks have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Boilermakers. Purdue has an assist on 56 of 98 field goals (57.1 percent) across its past three games while Nebraska Omaha has assists on 31 of 54 field goals (57.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Purdue offense is ranked fourth overall by scoring 91.4 points per game this season. Nebraska Omaha has only averaged 57.4 points per game, which ranks 214th.

