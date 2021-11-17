CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
No. 24 Florida faces off against Milwaukee

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 6:31 AM

Milwaukee (1-1) vs. No. 24 Florida (2-0)

Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Florida hosts Milwaukee in an early season matchup. Milwaukee fell short in a 77-71 game to Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. Florida is coming off a big 71-55 win over then-No. 20 Florida State on Sunday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Florida’s Colin Castleton has averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and six blocks while Myreon Jones has put up 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. For the Panthers, Patrick Baldwin Jr. has averaged 20 points and 10.5 rebounds while DeAndre Gholston has put up 18 points and seven rebounds.BRILLIANT BALDWIN JR.: Baldwin has connected on 25 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 90.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SECOND CHANCES: Florida has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 42.7 percent this year. That rate is the 20th-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Milwaukee stands at just 23.6 percent (ranked 251st).

