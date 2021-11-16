No. 23 UConn squares off against LIU Brooklyn

Long Island-Brooklyn (0-2) vs. No. 23 UConn (2-0) Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Long Island-Brooklyn (0-2) vs. No. 23 UConn (2-0)

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 UConn hosts Long Island-Brooklyn in an early season matchup. UConn won at home over Coppin State 89-54 on Saturday, while Long Island-Brooklyn fell 84-60 at Fresno State on Friday.

SUPER SENIORS: UConn’s R.J. Cole, Tyrese Martin and Akok Akok have combined to score 43 percent of all Huskies points this season.FLOWERS FROM DISTANCE: Long Island-Brooklyn’s Ty Flowers has attempted 18 3-pointers this season, hitting 38.9 percent.

FLOOR SPACING: Long Island-Brooklyn’s Eral Penn has attempted 14 3-pointers and has connected on 42.9 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: The UConn defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 34.6 percent of all possessions, which is the fourth-highest rate in the country. Long Island-Brooklyn has turned the ball over on 22.4 percent of its possessions (ranked 285th among Division I teams).

