CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 'Is it Normal Yet' podcast: Disability During COVID-19 | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » No. 23 UConn squares…

No. 23 UConn squares off against LIU Brooklyn

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Long Island-Brooklyn (0-2) vs. No. 23 UConn (2-0)

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 UConn hosts Long Island-Brooklyn in an early season matchup. UConn won at home over Coppin State 89-54 on Saturday, while Long Island-Brooklyn fell 84-60 at Fresno State on Friday.

SUPER SENIORS: UConn’s R.J. Cole, Tyrese Martin and Akok Akok have combined to score 43 percent of all Huskies points this season.FLOWERS FROM DISTANCE: Long Island-Brooklyn’s Ty Flowers has attempted 18 3-pointers this season, hitting 38.9 percent.

FLOOR SPACING: Long Island-Brooklyn’s Eral Penn has attempted 14 3-pointers and has connected on 42.9 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: The UConn defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 34.6 percent of all possessions, which is the fourth-highest rate in the country. Long Island-Brooklyn has turned the ball over on 22.4 percent of its possessions (ranked 285th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

DISA intends to incorporate post-CAC MFA solutions into Thunderdome

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up