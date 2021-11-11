No. 22 Auburn faces La.-Monroe

ULM (0-1) vs. No. 22 Auburn (1-0) Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Auburn…

ULM (0-1) vs. No. 22 Auburn (1-0)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Auburn hosts ULM in an early season matchup. ULM fell short in a 101-39 game at LSU in its last outing. Auburn is coming off a 77-54 win at home over Morehead State in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: ULM went 2-5 against non-conference schools last season. In those seven games, the Warhawks gave up 69.3 points per game while scoring 63.6 per contest. Auburn went 6-3 in non-conference play, averaging 75.3 points and giving up 70.8 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.